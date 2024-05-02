The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has issued a 14 day ultimatum to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to restore normalcy to power supply or risk disengagement.

The House made their position known during an interface with officials of the company during its sitting at the Assembly Complex in Lafia.

It was another legislative day for lawmakers of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and the sitting focused on the epileptic power supply in the state.

The chaotic power situation has been on the front burner of public discuss and this did not sit well with the legislators.

The House had at its last sitting summoned officials of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and the representative of Managing Director of the company appeared before the members at the sitting.

The House immediately dissolved into a committee of the whole to enable members seek clarity on matters affecting regular power supply in the state.

The lawmakers sought to know why efforts by the federal and state government to install the 330KVA sub power station could not improve power supply in the state.

In a swift response to their queries, the the Managing Director of the AEDC who was represented by Mr. Adeyemi Kehinde attributed the poor power distribution to technical losses from the Transmission Company.

Shortly after his response, there was power outage in assembly complex forcing the lawmakers to deliberate in darkness.

Displeased by the nonchalance of the AEDC, the lawmakers reverted to plenary and issued a 14 day ultimatum to the company to restore normalcy or risk disengagement.

At the end of the legislative day, the House adjourned sitting to Monday the 6th of May, 2024.