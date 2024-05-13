Premium motor spirit worth over N10 million has been intercepted by the men of the Adamawa/Taraba area command of the Nigeria customs along Cameroon bordering community of Bele in Maiha Local government area of Adamawa state.

Bele community is one of the routes usually used by the members of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists to ferry goods to their operational headquarters in Sambisa Forest.

As fuel scarcity persists in Adamawa state, smugglers are not relenting in their efforts to take the product out of the shores of Nigeria.

This Mitsubishi truck with a Cameroon registration number was loaded with Jerry cans of fuel before it was intercepted at Nigeria/Cameroon border community in Adamawa state by the anti-smuggling units of the customs.

The interception took place within three weeks GB Bashir took over the helms of affairs of the command.

The commander did not rule out the possibility of the product falling into the hands of Boko Haram elements if not intercepted.

He explained that smuggling activities had done more harm than good to the national growth, strangling trade policies about revenue, foreign investment, preservation of domestic trade and growth, food security, and public security.

The Comptroller added that smuggling networks are often connected to diverse illicit activities, such as money laundering, terrorism financing, and human trafficking which he believes can disrupt national security and the rule of law.