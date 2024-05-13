Organised labour and its civil society allies have picketed the offices of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Transmission Company of Nigeria, and the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company in Abuja.

The workers are demanding immediate reversal of the recent hike in electricity tariff.

They also call on the government to disband the categories of electricity users to avoid discrimination against the citizens.

NLC President Joe Ajaero and TUC 1st Vice President, Tommy Okon, insist the average worker is impoverished by the present economic situation as salaries remain static.

At the Transmission Company of Nigeria, the Permanent Secretary, Mammuda Mamman, who stood in for the Minister, assures the workers of government’s readiness to engage them on a round table and resolve all grey areas in the recent rise in electricity tariff for Band A.