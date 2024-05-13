The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have picketed the offices of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution company, IBEDC in Osogbo.This follows the directive of the national leadership of the Unions over the increase in electricity tarrif.

The action of members of the labour unions who were moving from one office of the IBEDC to another for the picketing also led to gridlock along station road in Osogbo.

State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Abimbola Arapasopo and his Trade Union Counterpart, Abimbola Fasasi accused Government of being insensitive to the plights of Nigerians.

According to them, the current economic hardship arising from the removal of fuel subsidy should not be compounded with increase in electricity tariff which they described as unbearable.