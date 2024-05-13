Members of the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress Lagos state blocked the entrance of the headquarters of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company in Lagos state.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission offices located in Alausa Ikeja were also picketed by the union members, leaving their workers stranded.

Lagos state Chairperson, of the Nigerian Labour Congress Funmilayo Sessi who led the union members, told TVC that the action was in compliance with the directive of the congress national secretariat.

Labour leaders say the picketing exercise is aimed at forcing the authorities to reverse the recent hike in the country’s electricity tariff.