The chairman of the independent national electoral commission , INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, is hosting chairmen and other leaders of political parties to a meeting at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting is the second quarterly meeting for the year 2024, and it’s happening barely four months to the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state in September.

The national chairman of the APC, That Of the Labour party, Julius Abure, SDP, are some of the party chairmen in attendance.

The electoral umpire has already published her final list of candidates and their running mates in the Forthcoming Edo state election.

The INEC chairman urges the political parties to adhere strictly to all electoral guidelines for the exercise.

Asked that parties should finalise and submit names of their candidates before the 20th of May, when the portal for candidates in the forthcoming Ondo governorship election will close.