Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) from the Northwest Geopolitical Zone have gathered in Kano for to hold the m 14th conference of the security outfit.

The conference, serves as a platform for the DSS to conduct comprehensive threat assessments and devise strategies to tackle the security challenges prevalent in several states within the region.

Amidst persistent security challenges, Nigeria continues to grapple with various forms of insecurity, including terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.

The Northwest Zone also has its fair share, with a record pf violent attacks, leading to loss of lives and property.

This is why, the Department of State Security Services (DSS) convened this 14th Northwest Conference, which seeks to undertake a comprehensive threat assessment within the region.

Present at the conference were six directors representing the Northwest Zone, alongside top officers from the military and paramilitary security agencies.

Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, representing spoke on behalf of the security agencies, he emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional security concerns.

Governor Abba Yusuf and Emir Aminu Bayero, were positive and hopeful that the current security challenges will be surmounted.

The DSS and other security agencies are optimistic that the conference will proffer practicable solutions to the security problems in the North west.