Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has congratulated the World record holder, Tobi Amusan, for emerging as the fastest woman in the women’s 100m hurdles this year after running a blistering 12.40s to win the first Jamaica Athletics Invitational in Kingston.Tobi Amusan won the race ahead of Jamaican and World Champion, Danielle Williams.

The Governor, in a congratulatory message, described Tobi Amusan as a woman of strong will and character, adding that the athlete has made Ogun State and Nigeria proud for her exceptional talent and skill.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Ogun State, I heartily congratulate our illustrious daughter, Tobi Amusan, as she emerged as the fastest woman in the women’s 100m hurdles for the year 2024, after running a blistering 12.40s to win the first Jamaica Athletics Invitational in Kingston.

“Winning the race ahead of Jamaican and world champion, Danielle Williams clearly x-rayed her tenacious tendency and strong will for optimal performance.

“We are indeed proud of her as a worthy ambassador and priceless export from our dear State,” the governor stated.