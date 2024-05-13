President Bola Tinubu says his administration is committed to ensuring that no Nigerian child is excluded from accessing quality education that prepares women and girls to lead and bring positive changes to the society.

He also says it is important to promote laws and policies that protect and promote women’s rights, invest in girls’ education and skills development, and create economic opportunities that are accessible to all.

President Tinubu said this at the launch of the organisation of African first ladies for development #Weareequal continent-wide campaign in Abuja.

The event is convened by the first lady Oluremi Tinubu who is using this platform to re-introduce the alternative high school for girls which provides a second chance for girls who have dropped out of school and wish to further their education to fulfill their dreams and aspirations .

Eleven African first ladies are physically present at this event that seeks to close the gender gap and also push up the enrolment of the girl child in schools.