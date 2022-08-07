Tobi Amusan strikes Gold again, wins in Birmingham

World record holder, Tobi Amusan has yet set another Games record as she ran 12.30s to defend her Commonwealth gold in the 100M hurdles final on Sunday.

Tobi Amusan becomes the first World Champion to win Gold in the event and the first Nigerian athlete ever, dead or alive to be crowned champion at all levels of athletics in the same year.

Advertisement

She had earlier won the World Title in the 100M Hurdles at the World Athletics Championship in Orego the United States of America.

This is her second gold in the event at the Commonwealth games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her time of 12.30 Secs is a Commonwealth Games Record, to add to her World Record run at the World Athletics Championship just about two weeks ago.

The year 2022 has been a sensational one for Amusan after years of being the nearly woman on the World Stage.

Advertisement

She had been fourth several times either at the World championaship or the Olympics leading to many to tag her the nearly woman.

But since the beginning of the year, everything seem to have come to gether for her and she has according to what the commentator said during the course of her run to the gold in Birmingham, She has forgotten how to lose.

Advertisement