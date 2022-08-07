Ese Brume wins Long Jump Gold at Commonwealth Games

Long jumper Ese Brume has secured one more gold medal for Team Nigeria at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She did it in style with a new Games Record of 7.00m as she reclaimed title she won eight years ago in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ese, who is a World Athletics championships silver medallist, was not in the Gold Coast, Australia, to defend her title four years ago but she has done it now in Birmingham.

Before now, the previous Games Record for the Women’s Long Jump was 6.97m set by Australia’s Bronwyn Thompson on home ground,Melbourne in 2006.

With the gold medal by Brume, Team Nigeria’s total haul of 12 gold medals is the best the country has ever secured since taking part in the Commonwealth Games.

Earlier in the day, Nigeria women’s 4x100m quaret of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha made history in Birmingham by becoming the first women’s relay team to win a Commonwealth Games gold.

The quartet broke the record by running 42.10 seconds to break the barely a month old 42.22 seconds African record they set in Oregon, the USA at the World Athletics championships.

World and Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Amusan started the historic run with a brilliant first leg before handing over to Ofili who ensured Nigeria maintained the advantage before giving Chukwuma, the individual 100m finalist the baton.

Chukwuma ran the curve perfectly and handed over to reigning Nigerian 100m queen, Nwokocha in the first position.

The 21-year Nwokocha maintained the advantage despite the threat by Great Britain’s anchor leg runner, Darly Neita to bring home Nigeria’s first women’s relay gold.