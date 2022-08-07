Nigeria Wins Gold, Bronze in 100M relay in Birmingham

The Nigerian female team has continued its blistering form at the ongoing Commonwealth Games as the female 4×100m relay team won the Gold medal in the 100M Women’s relay Final.

Nigeria drafted in the newly crowned Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan into the team and she ran a sublime lead leg to set the tone for a golden outing.

The team of Tobi musan, Rose Chukwuma, Favour Ofili and Grace Nwokocha ran a blistering 42.10 seconds to erase the African record they set two weeks ago in Eugene, Oregon.

England came second running 42.41sec to win the Silver medal while Jamaica was third with 43.08sec to win the Bronze medal.

The Nigerian male 4×100m relay team won the Bronze medal in the final behind Trinidad and Tobago which won the Silver medal and Gold medal winner, England.

Nigeria has now equalled its best ever Commonwealth Games championship performance with the 11th Gold medal won by the female relay team.

All the Gold medals were won by female athletes.