Police, Airforce raid Terrorists hideouts in Katsina

The Katsina Police Command has raided terrorists’ hideouts at Tandama village in Danja Local Government Area of the State and rescued six kidnapped victims.

A statement by the Katsina State Police Command’s spokesman, Superintendent Gambo Isah, said the raid of the terrorists’ hideouts was based on credible and actionable intelligence.

He said: ’ On Saturday 6/08/2022 at about 0530hrs, based on credible intelligence, the Command raided terrorists hideouts at Unguwan Dako, Tandama village, Danja LGA and succeeded in rescuing 6 kidnapped victims’’

‘’They are: Alhaji Garba Dan Mallam, M,52 of Unguwan Nuhu, Danja LGA ,Rabiu Idris,45 of the same address, Abba Samaila, 38,Yunusa Sani, 54 of Layin Sani village, Kafur Ishaq Yakub, 40,Danjuma Samaila, 45,all of the same address.”

In a related development, an unconfirmed report by some members of the Safana community indicated the bombardment of a terrorist camp by the Nigerian Air Force NAF at Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday evening which led led to the decimation of a terrorist leader, Abdulkarim Faca-faca.

Also eight other suspected terrorists’ gang members were killed during the NAF raids, while some other terrorists fled the area with bullets wounds during the mop-up operations by Troops of the Nigerian Military.

Katsina like other states in the Northwest has suffered incessant attacks from Terrorists who have made life unbearable for the rural dwellers and farmers through a campaign of violence.

The campaign has included kidnapping, killings and rustling of cattle from owners despite Air raids by the Airforce and concerted efforts by all security agencies encapsulated in the Military operation codenamed Operation Hadarin Daji.

