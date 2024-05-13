The Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress in Ibadan have occupied the office of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company to protest against the hike.

The union members occupied the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Office in Ibadan, carrying various placards with inscriptions asking the government to reverse the policy.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress in Oyo state Kayode Martins while addressing newsmen, lamented the epileptic state of power supply in the state, stating that increasing electricity tariffs at this critical time is unnecessary given the current economic situation.