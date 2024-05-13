The administration of President Bola Tinubu is steadfast in its commitment to restructuring Nigeria’s communications and digital economy.

This was highlighted at a leadership retreat organized for Galaxy Backbone Company staff in Abuja, where the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy also gave expressed his support for new ideas to grow the sector.

Digital transformation has become a crucial part of any modern organization’s success as it can be used to enhance customer experience, and develop new services and products, and create better strategies for growth.

Nigeria can not be left out in this move for complete digital transformation which is why Galaxy Backbone a Digital Infrastructure and Services Company of the federal government has organised this two day leadership retreat

Arriving from various parts of the country, regional heads from the company are eager to share ideas and deliberate.

The Minister of communications and digital economy advised the participants on re-strategising and restructuring plans with the government.

The managing director of the Galaxy backbone shares the objective of the retreat with hopes for a more influential digital space in Nigeria.

Other stakeholders at the event also share their thoughts

Highlight of the event was group presentations by participants.