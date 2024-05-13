Delta state is set to attract one hundred and fifty Million dollars for the establishment of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone from the African Development Bank.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori who received officials of the bank in his office restates the readiness of the state government to assess the fund for the project.

Delta state has arable land for sustainable agriculture and food security with comparative advantage in cultivation of crops ranging from cassava, maize, yam, rice, assorted vegetables and even rubber; which could be grown in commercial quantities.

Governor of Delta state Sheriff Oborevwori emphasized all these vital attributes of the state as he received officials of the African Development Bank.

According to the bank, Delta state is among 27 states in Nigeria its looking to establish the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone and this visit will determine if it will be preferred.

The Delta state Special Economic Zone is in charge of ensuring the preparedness of the state to get such investment.

The State Government believes Delta stands a great chance of getting the nod for the project.