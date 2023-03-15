The Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area Command has intercepted contrabands worth more than two hundred and thirty million naira.

The Controller, Bamidele Makinde made this known at the command’s headquarters in Abeokuta, while speaking about efforts of his men in reducing smuggling.

Advertisement

Based on the relentless efforts of men of the Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs service and their determination to ensure reduction in smuggling activities in the area, the command has achieved another positive results.

This was made known by the Comptroller, Bamidele Makinde while speaking on the achievements of the command between January and February 2023

Advertisement

He confirmed that his men were able to make 115 seizures in the period under review and more than six thousand seven hundred bags of 50kg parboiled Rice were seized.

Comptroller Makinde said in the period under review, the command recorded 150 seizures which includes 6743 bags of smuggled foreigners per boiled rice of 50kg each which is an equivalence of 11 trucks. 40 sacks of foreign used shoes, foreign used tyres, 900 pieces, 520 cartons of foreign pork products.

Advertisement

This seizures were made at different locations such as Abeokuta axis, Ilaro axis, Idi-roko axis among others.

The total value DPV of the seizures is 231,218 million naira only.

He added that the command also generated more than twenty eight million naira from import duties, auction sales of scrap vehicles and petroleum products.

Advertisement

He said the command is making progress in stakeholders’ engagement and corporate social responsibility and vowed that his men will continue to live up to expectations and warned smugglers to turn a new leaf.