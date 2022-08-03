Customs intercepts contrabands worth N232m in Adamawa, Taraba states

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Adamawa/Taraba States command has intercepted smuggled items worth 232 million naira in the waterways of border communities.



Advertisement

The Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service, in charge of the two states Mr. Isiaka Ganiyu disclosed this at a press conference in Yola.

Smugglers are increasingly taking advantage of security issues in the northeast to sneak contraband into the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Foreign rice and urea fertilizers, which Boko Haram terrorists use to create explosives and now employ as a new conduit through the nation’s waterways, are among the illegal materials intercepted by Nigerian Customs.

Advertisement

Despite the unrest in the northeast, the men of the Nigeria Customs Service were quick to recognise their strategy and acted to stop activities of the economic saboteurs.’

The efforts of the Custom operatives have yielded positive results following seizures of contrabands worth N232 million on the waterways in Adamawa/Taraba state.

Advertisement

The Adamawa/Taraba states customs comptroller, Isiaka Ganiyu Adeboyega stated that his men will continue to work round the clock to check the activities of smugglers.

He also issued a warning to smugglers, promising that they would all face consequences if they are caught.

Advertisement

Items intercepted include: 4,649 Urea banned Fertilizers of 50kg; 1,500 sachet of banned Tramadol, foreign rice, 562 Jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit; second hand clothes of 37 bales, Assorted phones, PCS 838, 955 wrists watches, Vehicle 22units and Foreign Soap, Cigarettes, used tyres and other fabrics.