The Area Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Kebbi Area Command, Ben Oramalugo has issued a stern warning to operators of filling stations in border towns of Kebbi state to desist from using their business premises as conduit for smuggling Nigeria subsidized Premium Motor Spirit PMS to neighbouring countries.

Mr Oramalugo issued the warning while addressing a press conference at the command headquarters in Birnin Kebbi.

He warned all smugglers and their enablers in Kebbi State to desist from their nefarious acts as he promised the Customs will not fold it’s arms and allow any filling station to be used as a conduit pipe for smuggling PMS out of the country.

He said the timely intervention of the personnel of the Nigeria Army that intervene in Yauri where his men intercepted smugglers of PMS using a filling station in the town, the suspected criminals would have succeeded in smuggling the petroleum products out of the country.

Advertisement

He said the command in the last one month was able to made seizures of items which include sixteen thousand three hundred and seventy five (16,375) liters of PMS, two hundred and ten (210) cartons of foreign spaghetti thirty four (34) bales of second hand clothes one hundred and nine (109) cartons of confectionaries, among others with the Duty Paid Value of the seized items standing at twenty three million, one hundred and forty one thousand, and eight hundred and three naira (23,141,803).