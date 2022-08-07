Family of deceased victims of Ede Killings demand Police action

Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode has disbanded the CP tactical team following several allegations leveled against members of the squad.

This follows the involvement of leader of the squad and members in friday’s incident in Ede which led to the killing of two persons including a nursing mother whose husband is a member of the All Progressives Congress.

Advertisement

Here is the family house of the deceased at Ile-ate, opposite Atapa market in Ede burnt down and property destroyed.

They are still mourning the death of their loved ones and also living in fear of possible attacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Misunderstanding had ensued at the PDP ward meeting over the alleged refusal of the minority leader of the Osun State House of Assembly, Nurudeen Kofoworala to share the remaining money meant to members.

Husband of one of the deceased, Tunde Olalekan alleged that the CP tactical team invited by Nurudeen Kofoworala killed his brother his and wife, Kafayat Olalekan, who was said to have been short twice in the chest.

Advertisement

Findings show that friends of Tunde Olalekan in retaliation went ahead to burn down the family house of the minority leader.

Reacting to the incident, the State Commissioner of Police who speaks on the disbandment of the tactical team says investigation is underway on the matter.

Advertisement

He assures that everyone involved in the incident will be arrested.

The CP also confirmed the arrest of a suspected cultist, Rasheed popularly called Oko-Ilu.

Advertisement

There had been several complaints by members of the public raised on the conduct of the members of the CP’s Tactical Squad ranging from extortion to harrassment.

These complaints had led to a rethink on the part of the CP to disband the squad and prevent another Police brutality protest.

Advertisement

The Police will also be expected to do something about the killings in Ede especially owing to the issues raised by family members of the victims.