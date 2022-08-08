Police disband CP tactical team over Ede killing, other allegations

The Osun state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode has disbanded the CP tactical team following several allegations leveled against members of the squad.
This follows the involvement of the squad in friday’s incident in Ede that led to the killing of two persons including a nursing mother.
The bereaved family also urged concerned authorities to come to their aid in fishing out the perpetrators most importantly one CSP Omoyele who allegedly shot at the deceased.
It was gathered that a police officer who has been penciled down to be the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke led a team of police officers to the operation that eventually led to the killing of two persons belonging to the same family.
