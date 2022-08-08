Ogbomoso indigenes to protest as Joint Taskforce comb Forests

The Joint Security Task Force in Oyo State popularly known as ‘Operation Burst’ as well as members of Amotekun have stormed forests in Surulere Local Government Area, Ogbomoso in search of hideouts of kidnappers and other crimhttps://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post.php?post=206471&action=edit#inals.

They were said to have made some arrests, killed some suspects and recovered arms and ammunition during the operation

Advertisement

A hotel, which was said to be owned by a retired security agent, was said to have been angrily destroyed by the security agent. The hotel was said to be used as a meeting point by some criminals.

A makeshift shop by tea vendors popularly known as “Mai tea” was said to be used as an armoury by some of the criminals and some guns and bullets hidden there were reportedly uncovered by the security agents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Commandant of Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, Colonel Olayinka Adeyanju, when contacted told journalists that ” a clearance operation is going on in the area.”

Gunmen on July 28 abducted a hotelier, Mr Olugbenga Owolabi; a final year student of LAUTECH, Rachael Opadele and killed them after collecting N5million ransom.

Advertisement

The person who took the ransom to the kidnappers escaped with injuries but the okada rider who took him to the kidnappers’ hideout, Mr Idowu Ajagbe, was also killed by the hoodlums.

A former Military Governor of Oyo State, Major General Oladayo Popoola; Justice Afolabi Adeniran and Dr Saka Balogun, will lead other prominent indigenes of Ogbomoso as well as the youth of the town in a protest on insecurity in the town today.

Advertisement

The President of Ogbomoso Community Youth Forum, Rev. Kayode Olaleye, said in a statement made available to journalists that the awareness rally was to sensitise the people on the security situation and to be vigilant.

The statement reads: “In view of the deteriorating security situation in Ogbomoso zone, as evident in recent waves of kidnapping for ransom and killing of victims, the Ogbomoso Consultative Council led by Major General Oladayo Popoola OFR (retd), Justice Afolabi Adeniran (retd) and Dr Saka Balogun in consultation with the elders of the community and in conjunctions with the youths (under the aegis of the Ogbomoso Community Youth Forum, will be holding a rally to create awareness on the fear-inducing phenomenon.”