Imo State Government is advocating the use of digital technology for the management of forests in combating security challenges posing serious threat in Nigeria.

Governor Hope Uzodinma said this at the inauguration of the State Command of the Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Security Service in Owerri.

In 2017, the National security adviser gave approval for the establishment of Nigerian hunters and forestry security service to complement the efforts of other security agents in safeguarding the nation’s forests.

The organisation in collaboration with the other security agencies, have been helping to ensure security in forests across the country even as they await presidential assent to the bill which would go a long way to strengthen its operations.

The national leadership was in Imo State for the Inauguration of it’s secretariat.

The Commissioner for Digital Economy who represented Governor Uzodinma at the Occasion advocated for the used of digital technology in safeguarding nation’s forests to stem insecurity.

The Nigerian Hunters and forestry security service says it’s prepared to play its role in the fight against crimes perpetuated in all the forests across the country.

The service when given legal backing will also play a crucial role of protecting the entire ecosystem, climate and wildlife.

AREWA YOUTH GROUP CALLS FOR EMEFIELE’s SACK AS CBN GOVERNOR

Arewa Youth for Development and National Unity has called for immediate sack of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele over the Naira redesign policy.

According to them, Mr Emefiele’s insistence on the 31st January deadline for old Naira notes, has shown that he is a saboteur of the President Muhammadu’s government.

The group stated this while addressed pressmen at the Arewa house in Kaduna on Saturday.

Reactions have continued to trail the CBN Governor Naira design policy and his insistence on the 31 January deadline for the expiration of old Naira notes.

The latest from Northern Nigeria comes from the Arewa Youth for Development and National Unity who are now demanding for Me Emefiele’s immediate sack.

The group accuse the Central Bank Governor of politicizing the Naira redesign policy and working for opposition political parties at the detriment of the ruling government and Nigerian masses.

The haste and intransigence of Emefiele to stick to January 31st deadline, also comes under scrutiny.

They are concerned that, a large population of Nigerians, particularly in rural areas in the north will be broken by the policy which they consider harsh, unrealistic and unworkable.

They also frown at , Emefiele disregard for calls including the National Assembly and other elders to relax the deadline.

They say up till this weekend, most commercial banks are still dispensing the old notes, confirming their apprehension that the deadline is not feasible.

The group also laments difficulty faced by citizen in accessing the new currency notes.

They insist that unless sacked Mr. Emefiele’s policy has the capacity to bury the nation and subject more Nigerian to undue hardship.

INFRASTRUCTURE – GOVERNOR SOON TO COMMISSION LINK ROAD TO MAMBILLA POWER PROJECT.

The neglected Mararraba-Baissa-Abong road connecting Mambilla hydropower electricity will be commissioned before end of May this year.

The cheering news was disclosed by Governor Darius Ishaku when he received stakeholders from Kurmi local government, a host community to the project.

One of the projects of the Ishaku administration, most dear to Taraba people, is the construction of the road leading to the site of the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station in Kurmi local government.

The community leaders of Kurmi Local Government decide to visit the Government House, Jalingo,to expressed their appreciation

The stakeholders are led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Kurmi Council, John Danladi.

Other speakers laud the many transformational projects executed by the Ishaku administration and the appointment of their people as Permanent Secretaries.

The Governor on his part, promises to commission Mararraba-Baissa-Abong Road before leaving office in May.

The Governor recalls that it took him four years and a huge sum to revoke the contract awarded by the previous administration.

He said that there have been some challenges in the last five months on the ongoing construction of road which has now been settled.

The Governor promised to soon appoint the new traditional chiefs for Ndola and Ichen, two chiefdoms in Kurmi.

