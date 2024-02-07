The Ondo State command of Amotekun Corps has arrested 149 persons, found in the states forests reserves ,and believed to have come from neighbouring states.

This arrest comes barely a week after thirty-one suspected criminals were paraded at the headquarters of Amotekun Corps in Akure, Ondo State capital.

It also comes after Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa directed security agencies to arrest and prosecute criminals in the state.

This time, 149 suspects were arrested at three different locations in the state.

In their possession were guns and other dangerous weapons, concealed in bags.

The Commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye said the suspects have been profiled, but wondered why they are hiding their weapons.

Advertisement

Mr Adeleye said the command would no longer tolerate people without a mission to enter the state forest reserves.

He explained that after profiling the suspects, those with genuine claims will be freed, while others will be charged to court.