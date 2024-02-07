Governor of Enugu State Peter Mbah has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria on their hard won victory against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

This was contained in a message he posed on his Social media handles, said they were undoubtedly super both in mentality and display in the semifinal outing of the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition in Cote d’Ivoire.

Governor Mbah wrote: “Hearty congratulations, Super Eagles, on your qualification for the final of AFCON 2023.

“That was a breathtaking encounter, but you were undoubtedly super in mentality and display.

Governor Mbah commend the Super Eagles for making Nigerians proud and extend his best wishes to the team in the final of the competition.