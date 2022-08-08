Nigeria is heading to bankruptcy – Otitoju

Veteran Journalist and star-guest analyst on Journalists’ Hangout, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, has reacted to the former Emir Sanusi’s statement on the state of Nigeria’s economy.

The former governor of Central Bank had last week said that “we were in a deep hole in 2015 and between 2015 and now, we have been digging ourselves into a deeper hole”.

But in his reaction, Otitoju said he agrees to the statement of the former governor of CBN, adding that “the Nigeria economy is on a cliff” and “you don’t have to be a masters degree holder to know Nigeria is heading to bankruptcy”.

