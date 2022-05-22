I can vouch for Oyebanji’s pedigree, competence- Sen Bamidele

The Senator Representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele has said loyalty to All Progressives Congress (APC) and his confidence in the ability and capacity of Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO) to provide responsible governance were the reasons he didn’t challenge Oyebanji’s victory in the January 27 primary election.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti on Friday as a Guest of Honour at an event organised by BAO’s Anchor Organization to drum support for the APC gubernatorial candidate.

In his address at the event, MOB as he’s fondly called said even though he contested in the primary, he had to embrace reconciliation as a loyal party member and work in the interest of the party the moment the winner had emerged.

Going down memory lane, Senator Bamidele reminded the crowd of favours the party had done him in the past, especially his emergence as Senatorial candidate in 2019 and the consensus agreement that has favoured him again to fly the party’s flag for the Ekiti Central Senatorial seat in 2023.

“I’m excited today because our party is waxing stronger everyday. I’m here not only as Senatorial candidate but as a loyal party man who also believe in the competence and capacity of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji to provide good governance in Ekiti State.

“Of course after the primary in January, many people thought we would challenge it in court but I knew that was not the way to go. I told my supporters that it’s a family affair that must be treated within the family. I thank my brother, Governor John Kayode Fayemi, I thank the first lady and other leaders for the roles they played in making sure the family ties remain intact,”

Speaking on the preparation of the party to win the June 18 election, Bamidele commended the various groups for their selfless sacrifice which made the event possible.

He said, “Today is memorable in the history of our great party and the state because what is happening is a demonstration of the fact that politics has indeed gone back to the people. I’m particularly excited because people have realized the need for participatory politics. I want to implore our people to move out and preach the gospel according to BAO for us to be victorious on June 18.

Ekiti State First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi who spoke on the need for continuity at the event saluted all the support groups as well as the Women Campaign Council for their efforts towards BAO’s victory in the coming governorship election.

She pointed out that continuity would lead to the retention of various laudable achievements of the outgoing administration.

“You will all agree with me that Ekiti is not developing at the pace other developed states are developing. The reason is simple; there is no consistency in administrations as we see in Lagos and many other other states,”

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of BAO Anchor Organization, Hon. Gbenga Agbeyo said the Anchor groups were committed to ensuring that total victory was record for the APC governorship candidate come June 18.

Also speaking at the event, a former APC State Chairman, Chief Jide Awe also admitted that there hasn’t been anytime members of the public showed commitment to who governs them in Ekiti as being witnessed now.

Awe called on APC leaders and members not to relent in their efforts at recording a landslide victory in the coming election.

The APC governorship candidate, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji in his response thanked members of the BAO Anchor Organization for their support and promised to fulfil all his promises to Ekiti people if emerged as governor come June 18.

“I stand before you today that I will not disappoint you. That I will fulfil all my promises,” he stated.

The governorship candidate, who restated his commitment to issue- based campaign, called on party members to refrain from any act of violence during the electioneering period. He said the record of performance of the APC- led administration in the state and the massive support of the people were enough to earn the party victory at the June 18 election.