The institute of personnel management has urged practitioners to maintain high standards of professional competence in the management of Human Resources in Nigeria.

Discussions on this issue formed the focus of the 2023 Lagos CIPM conference.

The conference was packed to the brim, an indication of how important the annual meeting is to practitioners in personnel management.

Participants focused on the theme ‘accelerate, repositioning for impact and value.

In recognition of the critical role Human Resource Management plays within any organisation. In other for practitioners to keep up

with current Dynamics they emphasised the need to constantly shift paradigms.

A panel discussion examined the latest trends in employee management, with panelists noting that a truly inclusive work environment is crucial to business success.

Further more they note that in order to sustain a viable business organisation, the workforce must be equipped with the

necessary skills and knowledge.