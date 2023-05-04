The Nigeria police says there’s no going back on the intended barracks renovation and this will be done in partnership with

the Lagos state government.

The force public relations officer Muyiwa Adejobi stated this while briefing journalists in Lagos.

It has become expedient to correct the notion out there that police personnel will be evicted from the barracks without notice.

Mr Adejobi said the project of giving officers and men befitting accommodation, an initiative of the IGP, Usman Baba, has started in some states where some houses have since been inaugurated.

The force public relations officer explained that the barracks occupants will be relocated during the demolition and reabsorbed after the completion of the project.

He said other states would also have similar projects carried out either by the current I-GP or new ones coming.

The force spokesperson said that barracks affected in Lagos include Adekunle, Agege, Alausa, Area F, Bar-Beach, Bourdillon, Falomo, Federal Highway Patrol, MTX Highway and Ijeh Police Barracks.

Others are Ijora, SQ MTX Ijora, SQ MTX Iponri, K 9 police Barracks, Kam Salem, SQ MTX McCarthy, Mopol 2 Keffi, Mounted Troops, Obalende Barracks, Police Officers’ Mess Obalende and Women Barracks amongst others.

The force PRO said there is no cause for alarm as Provisions will be made for those police officers that will be affected.

Mr Adejobi said there would be a census of the residents in barracks, to ascertain genuine officers living in those facilities, stressing that they will be given money to secure accommodation for two years, which the project was expected to last.