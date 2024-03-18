The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu says the federal government has disbursed N12.7 billion for the procurement of meters in army barracks across the country.

Mr Adelabu disclosed that the amount is from the N40 billion earmarked for the mass metering project, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji, on Monday.

The minister according to the Statement disclosed this during the flagoff of the metering exercise at the headquarters of the 9th brigade of the Nigerian army, Ikeja Military Cantonment, Lagos State.

He added that the exercise would be in phases.

He said the Ikeja cantonment is the first phase of the exercise, which would last for six weeks before the second phase commences.

According to Mr Adelabu the smart meters being installed are tamper-proof and would eradicate energy theft.

He said it would be difficult to bypass the meters which also come with an app where customers can get statements of their consumption on a monthly basis.

The minister added that the meters allow interconnectivity between grid and off-grid solar power supply.

According to Mr Adelabu, part of the energy blueprint for the country involves building off-grid power sources such as solar energy for military barracks located in remote areas without grid supply.

He said where there is a grid supply, there would be an interchange between the grid and solar supply if not satisfied with the number of hours supplied by the distribution companies (DISCOs).

He described Electricity supply to Military Barracks and formations as as priority.