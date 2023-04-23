The National Emergency Management Agency has recommended that integrity tests be conducted on all buildings in the Sango police barracks to ascertain the viability of the structures for its occupants.

This is following the collapse of a block of flat that happened in Sango Police barracks in Ibadan on Saturday.

The NEMA Southwest Coordinator Saheed Akiode while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan maintained that the about one hundred quarters are no longer safe for its occupants because they lack adequate rehabilitation and renovations from time to time.

While revealing that about 168 occupants have been displaced due to the collapse, he confirmed that there was no casualty reported except for a few damaged property.

Meanwhile at the scenes of the incident, officers of the Nigeria Police restricted newsmen from covering the scene.

Oyo state commissioner, Adebowale Williams while inspecting the scene said statements regarding the incident will be issued by the force’s Public Relations officer as at when due.