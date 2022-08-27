Humanitarian ministry to support small businesses in army barracks

Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said the Ministry will encourage small businesses in Army barracks, particularly those in barrack markets.

The minister made the statement during a courtesy visit to the Humanitarian Affairs Secretariat in Abuja with Executive Members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) led by its President, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya.

Farouq stated that her Ministry has rolled out several humanitarian services to be rendered to vulnerable persons including orphans, widows and those with physical challenges.

The Minister assured the NAOWA President of the readiness of her Ministry to collaborate in providing humanitarian interventions and capacity development through seminars and exhibitions to boost advocacy for Humanitarian services and empowerment programmes.

The NAOWA President said that the visit to the Ministry is to acquaint the Minister with the humanitarian and entrepreneurial activities of NAOWA in the barracks and neighbouring communities.