A block of flats in the Sango Police Barracks in Oyo State collapsed on Saturday evening.

TVC News learnt that the part of the building went down this evening at about 5pm.

In a video with the caption, “This block just collapsed at Sango police Barracks, Ibadan, Oyo State,” posted on Twitter by one Miss Urie Keshia, the collapsed structure is in front of a residential three-storey building.

As at the time of filing this report, it is not yet certain whether people are trapped in the building or not and all attempts to reach the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, Ibadan and the Oyo State Police Command for comments on the incident were futile.