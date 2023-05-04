The National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT have kicked against alleged exclusion of its members from the recent 40 percent rise in salaries of some civil servants.

The association also charged the federal government to pay members withheld salaries and appoint a new chairman for the 2009 agreement renegotiation committee.

The recent 40 pay rise to some civil servants and federal government employment is still causing ripples among labor unions.

Although the authorities have explained the rationale behind the salary increase, NAAT says the action is a recipe for industrial

disharmony if not revisited.

Advertisement

President of NAAT, Ibeji Nwokoma said government has not deemed it necessary to commence the payment of what they freely and willingly offer to members of the union.

He added that NAAt is very concerned with the recent 40 percent increment that has left out members of the Union who are federal government employees.

“This we consider as discriminatory unjust and unfair and an invitation to Industrial crisis”.

Also of worry to the Union is government’s refusal to pay its members salaries for five and a half months they were on strike strike in 2022.

NAAT is convinced it went through due process in resulting to the industrial action and that government has no reason whatsoever

to withhold members salaries.

Advertisement

It commiserates with the family of the former chairman of the 2009 agreement negotiation committee, Nimi Briggs on his demise.

Its concern now is that government appoints a new chairman to enable conclusion of deliberations on the controversial 2009 agreement.

The union looks onto the federal government to live to its demands so as to avert another round of industrial unrest in the University system.