Twenty farmers, including four pregnant women and several children, have reportedly been kidnapped by bandits in Unguwan-Kawo, Erena Ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. Local sources say the victims were abducted around 4 p.m. on Wednesday while harvesting rice on their farms. The ...

Twenty farmers, including four pregnant women and several children, have reportedly been kidnapped by bandits in Unguwan-Kawo, Erena Ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Local sources say the victims were abducted around 4 p.m. on Wednesday while harvesting rice on their farms. The attack comes just six days after more than 200 students, pupils, and staff of St. Mary’s Secondary and Primary School were taken by bandits in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area.

The Niger State Police Public Relations Officer is yet to officially confirm the latest incident.

TVC previously reported that tension has returned to Isapa, a community near Eruku in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, after armed men reportedly abducted at least 11 residents on Monday evening.

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after worshippers earlier kidnapped during a church service in neighbouring Eruku were freed.

Residents said the attackers, estimated at between 20 and 30, stormed the community at about 6 p.m., shooting sporadically as they moved from street to street.