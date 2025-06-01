Two people are dead with over 500 people arrested after disorder broke out in France following Paris Saint-Germain’s victory in the Champions League final, the French interior ministry has said.

The ministry added 192 people were injured and there were 692 fires, including 264 involving vehicles.

The interior ministry has not revealed any further details about the deaths, but reports in France suggest a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death while celebrating PSG’s win in the southern commune of Dax.

There were 559 arrests across the country as a result of the clashes, including 491 in Paris. Of those detained across the country, 320 were taken into police custody – with 254 in the French capital.

The interior ministry has said 22 security forces workers were injured during the chaos – including 18 who were injured in Paris, along with seven firefighters.

Flares and fireworks were set off in Paris after PSG beat Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich – the biggest ever victory in a Champions League final.

Around 5,400 police were deployed across Paris after the game, with officers using tear gas and pepper spray on the Champs Élysées.

Police said a large crowd not watching the match tried to push through a barrier to make contact with officers.

Some 131 arrests were made, including 30 who broke into a shoe shop on the Champs Élysées.

Two cars were set alight close to Parc des Princes, police said.

PSG forward Ousmane Dembélé appealed for calm in a post-match interview with Canal+, saying: “Let’s celebrate this but not tear everything up in Paris.”

Désiré Doué, the 19-year-old who scored two goals and assisted one in the final, said after the game: “I don’t have words. But what I can say is, ‘Thank you Paris,’ we did it.”

Despite being a supporter of PSG’s rivals Olympique de Marseille, French President Emmanuel Macron also said on social media: “A glorious day for PSG!

Mr Macron’s office said the president would receive the players at the Elysee Palace on Sunday.

The team are also expected to parade down the Champs Élysées.