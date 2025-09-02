Nineteen Big Brother Naija housemates have been nominated for possible eviction in week six of the reality show....

The current Head of House, Faith, alongside his immunity savee, Zita, and ‘Immunity Card’ holder, Mensan, are the only contestants spared from the eviction list.

Earlier, housemates were tasked with searching for envelopes hidden around the house, under strict instructions to maintain confidentiality.

This season began with 29 contestants competing for the top prize of ₦150 million, the biggest in the history of the show.

As the game intensifies, housemates are expected to build alliances, strategise, and play tactically to avoid eviction.

The final decision, however, now lies in the hands of viewers who will determine who stays and who leaves.