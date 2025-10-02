A tragic incident has been reported in Jigawa State, where a 15-year-old boy, Sunusi Abubakar, was found dead inside a local pond in Gabari village of Chamo District. According to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa Command, the teenager went missing after he went swimming on Tuesda...

A tragic incident has been reported in Jigawa State, where a 15-year-old boy, Sunusi Abubakar, was found dead inside a local pond in Gabari village of Chamo District.

According to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa Command, the teenager went missing after he went swimming on Tuesday evening.

His shoes and trousers were discovered at the riverbank, raising an alarm in the community.

His body was later found in the pond known as “Mahayin gidan Toro”, about one and a half kilometres from Gabari village.

His father, Abubakar Musa, confirmed that the boy had left home around 5:00 p.m. but never returned.

The body, which showed no signs of injury, was handed over to the family and buried according to Islamic rites.

The NSCDC has now issued a strong safety advisory, urging parents, guardians, and community leaders to warn children against swimming in unsafe water bodies.

The Command stressed that many rural ponds and rivers pose hidden dangers and continue to claim lives, especially during festive periods when children engage in such risky activities.

Commandant Muhammad Kabiru Ingawa assured residents that the Corps remains committed to protecting lives and property across Jigawa, while also promoting community safety awareness to prevent further tragedies.

The case serves as a reminder that water safety is a national concern, as drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental deaths among Nigerian children and youths.