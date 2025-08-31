Former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, has died at Cedarcrest Hospital In Abuja during a brief illness.
He was the 18th Indigenous Inspector General of Police.
Here are 13 facts about the late Inspector General of Police and former chairman of the Police Service Commission:
1.Early Life and Birth
Solomon Ehigiator Arase was born on 21 June 1956.
-
Education in Political Science
He graduated in 1980 with a degree in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
-
Legal Scholar
Arase obtained an LL.B degree from the University of Benin and later an LL.M in Corporate Management and Finance Law from Lagos State University.
-
Advanced Academic Pursuits
He also earned a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the University of Ibadan, cementing his reputation as one of the most intellectually grounded officers in the Nigeria Police Force.
-
Enlistment into the Nigeria Police
He joined the Nigeria Police in 1981, marking the beginning of a distinguished career.
-
Service Across Key Departments
Arase served in critical areas of the Force, including Operations, Investigations, Administration and Intelligence.
-
Head of Police Intelligence
He once headed the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau (CIIB), the apex intelligence arm of the Force.
-
International Peacekeeping Experience
Arase was part of Nigeria’s contingent to the United Nations Mission in Namibia, gaining international policing exposure.
-
Professional Affiliations
He was a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the International Bar Association (IBA), and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).
-
Inspector-General of Police
Arase became Nigeria’s 18th Inspector-General of Police in April 2015, appointed by then-President Goodluck Jonathan.
-
Service After Retirement
After retiring in 2016, he continued national service and was appointed Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in January 2023 by President Muhammadu Buhari.
-
Honours and Recognition
A Fellow of the National Defence College (fdc), Arase was also a recipient of the National Police Medal (NPM) for his service and contributions.
-
Legacy
Widely regarded as an intelligent, reform-minded officer, Arase left a legacy of professionalism, intellectual depth, and dedication to strengthening intelligence-led policing in Nigeria.