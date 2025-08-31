Former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, has died at Cedarcrest Hospital In Abuja during a brief illness....

He was the 18th Indigenous Inspector General of Police.

Here are 13 facts about the late Inspector General of Police and former chairman of the Police Service Commission:

1.Early Life and Birth

Solomon Ehigiator Arase was born on 21 June 1956.