 Former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, has died at Cedarcrest Hospital In Abuja during a brief illness.

He was the 18th Indigenous Inspector General of Police.

Here are 13 facts about the late Inspector General of Police and former chairman of the Police Service Commission:

1.Early Life and Birth
Solomon Ehigiator Arase was born on 21 June 1956.

  1. Education in Political Science
    He graduated in 1980 with a degree in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

  2. Legal Scholar
    Arase obtained an LL.B degree from the University of Benin and later an LL.M in Corporate Management and Finance Law from Lagos State University.

  3. Advanced Academic Pursuits
    He also earned a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the University of Ibadan, cementing his reputation as one of the most intellectually grounded officers in the Nigeria Police Force.

  4. Enlistment into the Nigeria Police
    He joined the Nigeria Police in 1981, marking the beginning of a distinguished career.

  5. Service Across Key Departments
    Arase served in critical areas of the Force, including Operations, Investigations, Administration and Intelligence.

  6. Head of Police Intelligence
    He once headed the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau (CIIB), the apex intelligence arm of the Force.

  7. International Peacekeeping Experience
    Arase was part of Nigeria’s contingent to the United Nations Mission in Namibia, gaining international policing exposure.

  8. Professional Affiliations
    He was a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the International Bar Association (IBA), and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

  9. Inspector-General of Police
    Arase became Nigeria’s 18th Inspector-General of Police in April 2015, appointed by then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

  10. Service After Retirement
    After retiring in 2016, he continued national service and was appointed Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in January 2023 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

  11. Honours and Recognition
    A Fellow of the National Defence College (fdc), Arase was also a recipient of the National Police Medal (NPM) for his service and contributions.

  12. Legacy
    Widely regarded as an intelligent, reform-minded officer, Arase left a legacy of professionalism, intellectual depth, and dedication to strengthening intelligence-led policing in Nigeria.