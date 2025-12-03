Twelve people have been injured after suspected Fulani herders attacked the Zarga community in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State. The late-night clash has once again raised concerns over recurring tensions between farmers and herders during the harvest season. The Chairman of Taura Local G...

Twelve people have been injured after suspected Fulani herders attacked the Zarga community in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The late-night clash has once again raised concerns over recurring tensions between farmers and herders during the harvest season.

The Chairman of Taura Local Government Council, Shuaibu Zarga, confirmed the incident.

He said the attack began around 1 a.m. when suspected herders allegedly moved their cattle into a farmland in Zarga village.

According to him, farmers confronted the herders and asked them to leave the farm immediately.

The argument reportedly escalated, leading the attackers to shoot arrows at the farmers.

Twelve farmers sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano for treatment.

This incident comes at a time when Jigawa State records increased tension between farmers and herders, especially during the harvesting period.

Farmers often leave their produce on the farms, while herders move in search of pasture, frequently triggering disputes.

Just last week, suspected herders also attacked the residence of a Divisional Police Officer in Aujara town, Jahun Local Government, killing one police constable and injuring another.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing, while the state government is urging communities to remain calm.