At least eleven people have lost their lives, while twelve others were Seriously injured in a fatal road accident along the Ringim to Beguwa Road in Jigawa State....

At least eleven people have lost their lives, while twelve others were Seriously injured in a fatal road accident along the Ringim to Beguwa Road in Jigawa State.

The crash happened at about 4:45 pm on Thursday, roughly 20 kilometres from Ringim, and involved a commercial red Volkswagen Golf carrying 23 passengers.

The Ringim Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, CRC Ado Adamu, confirmed the incident, saying preliminary findings point to overloading, excessive speed, and a tyre burst, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

According to the FRSC, 11 people died on the spot, including four male adults, six female adults, and one male child, while 12 others made up of men, women, and children sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The Jigawa State Police Command says the driver involved in the fatal road accident will be taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, for prosecution once he recovers.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, confirmed that the driver will be charged with culpable homicide, as investigations into the incident continue.

Meanwhile, Governor Umar Namadi has visited the Ringim General Hospital, where he sympathised with the injured victims and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the crash.

The governor also assured families of the victims of the state government’s support.

The Police Command has warned motorists to avoid speeding and overloading, and to always ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before travelling.

It stressed that anyone found violating traffic laws will be arrested and prosecuted, as authorities intensify efforts to curb road accidents across the state.

FRSC rescue teams arrived at the scene within five minutes and evacuated both the injured and the corpses to the Ringim General Hospital, where doctors confirmed the fatalities.

The injured are currently receiving treatment.

The Jigawa State FRSC Sector Commander, CC Umar Masa’udu Matazu, has commiserated with the families of the victims and renewed calls on motorists to avoid speeding and overloading, warning that such violations remain major causes of deadly crashes across the country.