Following his conviction and sentencing for Transporting people for prostitution in the United States of America and apology in Court, we present to you ten things to know about Sean Diddy Combs.
The disgraced Rap and Hip Hop mogul was sentenced to 50 months in Federal Prison in New York for offences of sexual exploitation.
From his creation of a Hip Hop cultture through the Bad Boy Records in the 90’s to the start of his prison sentence.
The Hip-Hop Powerhouse : Combs founded Bad Boy Records in 1993, launching the careers of The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Mase and many more.
The Chart-Topping Artist : As Puff Daddy, his 1997 hit “I’ll Be Missing You” became a global anthem, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for 11 weeks.
Fashion Mogul : Diddy created the Sean John clothing brand, winning a prestigious Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) award in 2004.
The Businessman : Outside music, Combs invested in Cîroc vodka, DeLeón tequila and other ventures, amassing a fortune once estimated at over $800 million.
Reinvention and Multiple Name Changes: He was known over the years as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, Diddy and Love, his reinventions became part of his brand and appeal.
Television & Media Empire: He was a co-founder of Revolt TV in 2013, a music-focused network aimed at shaping youth culture and promoting Black voices.
Lifestyle: Famous for “White Parties” and extravagant celebrations, Combs symbolised hip-hop glamour in the late 1990s and 2000s which ultimately led him to prison.
Troubles With The Law : His career has long been shadowed by lawsuits and controversies, from nightclub shootings in 1999 to more recent allegations of abuse.
Fall From Grace – In July 2025, he was convicted of the crime of transporting people for prostitution and sentenced to more than four years in prison on 3rd October 2025.
Legacy in Question : Once hailed as a cultural icon, Combs’ achievements in music, fashion, and business are now overshadowed by scandal and imprisonment. Though his legacy has always been questioned following the death of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G in the 90’s Rap feud between the East and the West Coast, this conviction is a major dent in all he has worked to project.