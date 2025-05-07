The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, has banned the sale of alcoholic beverages in the state.

The governor made the announcement on Tuesday at the inauguration of a reconstituted committee on “revocation of illegal hotels, brothels, shanties, and criminal hideouts and curbing the menace of antisocial vices” at the council chambers of the government house in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Zulum accused some security personnel of complicity in promoting criminality by patronizing and protecting establishments involved in the illegal sale of alcohol. He emphasized that such actions undermine efforts to restore peace and order in the state.

He explained that the alcohol ban is part of a broader effort to tackle cultism, gang violence, drug abuse, prostitution, theft, and street fights—many of which have led to deaths and destruction of property.

To ensure full enforcement, the committee includes representatives from the military, police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).