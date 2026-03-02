In its sustained effort to reinforce commitment to safeguarding lives and property, the Zamfara State Police Command has successfully foiled an attempted attack by armed bandits on Ruwan Dorowa District. In a Sunday statement signed by DSP Yazid Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer, the Command...

In its sustained effort to reinforce commitment to safeguarding lives and property, the Zamfara State Police Command has successfully foiled an attempted attack by armed bandits on Ruwan Dorowa District.

In a Sunday statement signed by DSP Yazid Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer, the Command, while acting on credible intelligence, intercepted a large number of suspected armed bandits advancing towards the district in a fierce gun battle.

The statement reads, “On 1st March, 2026, at about 2000hrs, a large number of suspected armed bandits reportedly advanced into Ruwan Dorowa District through the Maru LGA axis, with the intent to attack residents who were observing Isha’i congregational prayers.

“Acting swiftly on credible intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer mobilised the Division’s strike force in collaboration with military personnel to the affected area.”

The statement added, “Upon sighting the combined security team, the bandits engaged the operatives in a gun duel but were decisively repelled. Overpowered by the superior firepower and coordinated response of the security forces, the assailants fled into the surrounding bush with suspected gunshot injuries.

“The area is currently under intensified patrol and surveillance to forestall any further threat and to ensure the continued safety of residents.”

The Command urges members of the public to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive by providing timely and credible information to security agencies. The Zamfara State Police Command remains resolute in its determination to rid the State of criminal elements.