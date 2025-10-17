In its bid to curb the rising insecurity, restore peace and harmonious coexistence in Zamfara state, Governor Dauda Lawal met with Islamic clerics under the aegis of the Council of Ulama at the Government House in Gusau. The meeting was centred on development and innovative strategies to enhance the...

In its bid to curb the rising insecurity, restore peace and harmonious coexistence in Zamfara state, Governor Dauda Lawal met with Islamic clerics under the aegis of the Council of Ulama at the Government House in Gusau.

The meeting was centred on development and innovative strategies to enhance the effectiveness of preaching and a call for more prayers against the security challenges bedevilling the state.

A press statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Suleiman Bala Idris, says Governor Lawal emphasised the crucial role of religious leaders in promoting peace and stability in society.

The statement adds that Governor Lawal commend the efforts of the clerics sensitising the public on peaceful coexistence, but wants them to do more.

“Religious leaders play a vital role in everything we do in Zamfara because they are close to the people, and our community listens to them, especially in shaping narratives. The Governor Said.

“This is why I consistently urge the Ulama Council to promote peace and advocate for adherence to the law whenever possible. Only through such efforts can we attain the peace we desire in Zamfara State. He added.

“We have made significant progress in the fight against banditry, but we are not yet where we want to be. We will not give up until we secure Zamfara and see the full return of peace to our beloved State. This is a collective effort. We must do it together.” Governor Lawal expressed.

The meeting is coming hours after a police patrol team clashed with armed bandits along the Tsafe-Funtua road on Thursday afternoon, which led to the killing of several bandits.