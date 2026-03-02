The Office of the First Lady of Zamfara State has completed the statewide distribution of 50,000 Ramadan food packages to vulnerable households across all 14 local government areas of the State....

The humanitarian intervention, one of the largest coordinated outreach programmes undertaken by the office, concluded with a closing ceremony in Gusau after a comprehensive distribution tour covering both urban and rural communities.

According to the office, the distribution exercise commenced in Shinkafi and Zurmi before moving to Birnin Magaji and Kaura Namoda.

The tour continued through Gummi and Bukkuyum, then to Anka and Talata Mafara, followed by Maradun and Bakura, as well as Maru and Bungudu, before concluding in Tsafe and Gusau.

Each of the 50,000 food packages contained 20kg bags of rice, beans, maize and millet, 5kg of sugar, spaghetti, cooking oil, salt and clothing materials for women.

The initiative was designed to cushion the impact of rising food prices and provide relief to families observing the holy month of Ramadan.

To ensure transparency and accountability, ward-level distribution committees were inaugurated across the State.

The committees worked closely with local government chairmen and community leaders to identify beneficiaries and supervise the distribution process.

The office emphasised a zero-tolerance policy for diversion or favouritism during the exercise.

In addition to the general distribution, the First Lady, in her capacity as Ambassador of the Zakkat and Endowment Board, also supervised a targeted intervention for widows, orphans and other vulnerable groups.

Beneficiaries in this category received 25kg bags of rice, ₦20,000 cash support and clothing materials to ease hardship during the fasting period.

The First Lady expressed appreciation to the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, for his support and commitment to programmes aimed at improving the welfare of citizens.

She also acknowledged the contribution of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ahmed Garba Yandi, for supporting the Ramadan intervention initiative for the third consecutive year.

The office further commended the leadership of the Zakkat and Endowment Board, including its Chairman, Sheikh Ahmad Bin Umar Kanoma, and the Executive Secretary, Habib Balarabe Zawiyya, for ensuring that the assistance reached the intended beneficiaries.

According to the office, the successful completion of the 2026 Ramadan Food Package Distribution Tour reflects its commitment to humanitarian service, social protection and inclusive development in Zamfara State.