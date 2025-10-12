The First Lady of Zamfara State, Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has joined the global community to mark the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child, reaffirming her strong commitment to promoting the quality education, empowerment and protection of the girl child in the State. A statement signed by Rabi Yusu...

The First Lady of Zamfara State, Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has joined the global community to mark the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child, reaffirming her strong commitment to promoting the quality education, empowerment and protection of the girl child in the State.

A statement signed by Rabi Yusuf, the press secretary to the office of the First Lady, made available to TVC on Sunday stated that the the First Lady expressed that this year’s celebration themed “The Girl I Am, the Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis” reminds the world that girls are not just victims of challenges but also leaders and change makers in homes, schools, and communities.

She noted that even in times of conflict, poverty or hardship, girls continue to show strength, courage and leadership, proving that their voices are key to building peace and development.

In her advocacy message, Her Excellency said that “every great nation begins with empowered girls, girls who are taught to believe in their worth, pursue their purpose, and lead with courage.” She added that supporting girls on the frontlines of crisis means giving them access to quality education, healthcare, and leadership opportunities so they can rebuild and shape better societies.

She also emphasised that the girl child deserves quality education, opportunity and representation, not as a privilege but as a right, and she expressed optimism that her voice will be heard and her dreams will be supported.

Lawal called for continued action to open more opportunities for girls in business, entrepreneurship, leadership, politics, ICT, science and Technology as well as other fields, stressing that “when we invest in the girl child, we invest in progress, peace and prosperity.”

The First Lady, therefore, encouraged girls across the State and beyond to take pride in who they are and believe in their ability to make positive change, urging them to keep dreaming, keep learning, and keep working toward becoming their best selves, reminding them that the world is waiting for their light to shine.