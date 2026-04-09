The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, Ahmad Muhammad Bello, has visited the Yarkatsinan Laka community in Bungudu Local Government Area to commiserate with residents after a recent bandit attack that claimed the lives of two police officers and three civilians. The attackers, on 7th April 2026, at about 17:55…...

The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, Ahmad Muhammad Bello, has visited the Yarkatsinan Laka community in Bungudu Local Government Area to commiserate with residents after a recent bandit attack that claimed the lives of two police officers and three civilians.

The attackers, on 7th April 2026, at about 17:55 hours, riding on over 50 motorcycles and carrying sophisticated weapons, invaded Yarkatsinan Laka Community as police mobilised swiftly to engage the assailants, killing over 11 criminals.

In a Wednesday statement signed by DSP Yazid Abubakar, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CP Bello commiserated with the families of the deceased and reassured the community of the police’s commitment to strengthening the security architecture.

The statement reads, “The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Ahmad Muhammad Bello, PSC+, MNIPS, paid a condolence visit to the people of Yarkatsinan Laka Community in Bungudu Local Government Area following a recent bandit attack.

“On 7th April 2026, at about 17:55 hours, a large number of armed bandits, riding on over 50 motorcycles and carrying sophisticated weapons, invaded Yarkatsinan Laka Community. The Police Strike Unit responded swiftly and engaged the assailants in a gun duel, resulting in the neutralisation of eleven (11) armed bandits, while several others escaped with gunshot injuries.”

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The statement added, “Regrettably, during the exchange of fire, two police personnel and three civilians lost their lives. One police officer sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment and responding positively.

“The CP A.M. Bello commiserated with the families of the deceased and the entire community over the unfortunate incident. He reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the security architecture and restoring lasting peace and normalcy in the area.”

CP Bello urges members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with credible and timely information to enhance effective policing.