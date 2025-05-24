The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, Party leaders, Elders and all stakeholders, Party Supporters have thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the appointment of Hon. Yazeed Shehu Danfulani as the MD/CEO of the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation NAIC.

The party says the appointment is a pride to the people of Zamfara and to the benefit of all Nigerians especially the Youth

A press statement signed by the spokesperson of the Zamfara APC Yusuf Idris says the party commend the Minister of state for Defence Bello Matawalle for securing a place for party members at the federal level

” In APC Zamfara state thanked the Minister of state for Defence who doubles immediate past governor of the state who is now the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, who has continued to place Zamfara State in an Honourable position in the country.

The party however Insist that the appointment of Danfulani is a well deserved appointment

“We assure you that this appointment will be a pride to the Tinubu led government” Yusuf said.

“As a seasoned banker and technocrat, Yazid Danfulani will definitely deploy a lot of experience and expertise in the discharge of his added national responsibility and will make the Tinubu’s government proud” He added.

“We wish to enormously congratulate the new MD/CEO of NAIC and call on him to continue to be a good ambassador of Zamfara State, which has largely contributed to his becoming the new helmsman in NAIC”

The Zamfara APC spokesperson adds that the appointment has brought a lot of joy and happiness among the state APC Youths which was celebrated within and outside the state.

Yazid’s simplicity, truthfulness and hard work will make him to strive more in his feature endeavours.

“Words cannot be enough to thank President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over this appointment and our loyalty remains unflinching to Mr. President and the party”