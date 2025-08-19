A Former National Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance and two times Governoship Candidate in Zamfara State, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi has escaped assassination in Abuja....

A Former National Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance and two times Governoship Candidate in Zamfara State, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi has escaped assassination in Abuja.

Shinkafi who is now the executive Director of Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, says hi car was ambushed by masked gunmen dressed in black, armed with heavy weapons, and driving an unregistered black Prado Jeep.

The APC Chieftain says his life was threatened during the incident.

Though Abdullahi Shinkafi was not injured nor any of the persons in the vehicle.

“My life was threatened today when some persons dressed in black, wearing masks and carrying big guns blocked and attacked my car while returning from the Mosque in Abuja and zoomed off,” he said.

He alleged that the attack was due to his “bold, principled and patriotic” positions on national security, particularly his vocal opposition to ransom payments for kidnapping victims in Zamfara and other States experiencing Insecurity.

Abdullahi Shinkafi has been a voice in most National Television Stations such as TVC NEWS, ARISE AND CHANNELS TELEVISION among others.

The Vocal politician held from Shinkafi Local Government area of Zamfara state where the dreaded and Wanted bandit leader Bello Turji hails from.

Dr. Abdullahi Shinkafi was the vice chairman of the Committee set up by the Zamfara state Government under the former Governor Bello Matawalle’s regime to unravel the root causes of Banditry and kidnapping for ransom in the State.

He was also the chairman of the Zamfara school Committee on Illegal Mining which many considers as the Genesis of insecurity in the State.

Dr. Abdullahi Shinkafi calls on security agencies to investigate the incident as his life is no more safe.

He vow to continue to speak especially against enemies of peace who are making life unbearable to innocent citizens in their homes.